Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with nearly 150 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, December 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with nearly 150 drones and fired more than 35 munitions over the past day, the region’s operational command said on Telegram.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Maysky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Belovskoye, Bessonovka, Veselaya Lopan, Krasny Oktyabr, Naumovka, Nechayevka, Novaya Nelidovka, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Chayki, and Yasnye Zori came under attack by 31 drones, 22 of which were intercepted or shot down. In the village of Nechayevka, a woman suffered barotrauma as a result of a drone strike on a private house. She continues to receive outpatient treatment. Her house was damaged," the operational command wrote, adding that a commercial facility, three private houses, and two apartments in a multifamily building were also struck.

Ukraine also launched five fixed-wing UAVs and fired eight munitions at Belgorod, damaging engineering infrastructure, 93 apartments in 26 multifamily buildings, 17 private houses, and two commercial facilities. The Borisovsky district came under attack from 12 drones and nine munitions, which hit three private houses, three outbuildings, a social facility and a commercial facility, two apartments in a multifamily building, as well as gas and power lines.

The Valuysky district was attacked by 19 UAVs, damaging two private houses, equipment, and a hangar at a farm. The Ukrainian army fired 10 munitions and launched 17 drones at settlements in the Grayvoronsky district, damaging four private houses and a social facility and setting fire to a building on the territory of a commercial enterprise.

Eight drones were launched in the Volokonovsky district, injuring a woman in an attack on a car and a child in a separate strike on a house. The operational headquarters said the woman received medical care and was sent home for outpatient treatment, while the child was treated at the Valuyskaya Central District Hospital and is recovering at home. The child’s house sustained damage to the roof and windows, but the fire was extinguished. Two private houses and an administrative building were also damaged.

The Ukrainian military launched one fixed-wing drone in the Korochansky district, with falling debris damaging a private house, and fired 10 munitions and launched 23 drones in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, where the extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

The Prokhorovsky district came under attack from six fixed-wing UAVs, which damaged a private house, while the Yakovlevsky district was targeted by one fixed-wing UAV, with no casualties reported. Twenty-five UAVs struck the Shebekinsky district, injuring one man. According to the operational command, he continues to receive treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A commercial facility, a warehouse, and two private houses were damaged in the area.