Ukrainian forces strike over 70 drones at Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, December 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian military units have targeted settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 70 drones and fired over nine munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters reported via Telegram.

"In the Borisov District, the settlement of Borisovka and the village of Berezovka were struck by two drones. In Borisovka, a man was injured after a drone exploded on the grounds of a commercial facility. The victim is currently receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod," the headquarters stated, adding that a building canopy and infrastructure were damaged.

The Belgorod District was targeted by five drones, the Valuysky District by three, and the Veidelevsky District by one fixed-wing drone, with no damage reported. The Volokonovsky District was struck by four drones, damaging a power line, while the Korochansky and Rovensky districts each suffered one fixed-wing drone strike. The Krasnoyaruzhsky District was hit by 19 drones and six munitions.

Settlements in the Graivoronsky District came under attack from three munitions and 13 drones; a man was wounded in a targeted FPV drone strike and is receiving care at the Grayvoron Central District Hospital. The Shebekinsky District was targeted by 22 drones and one munition, damaging industrial equipment and a residential building.