Agreement between Russia, Lithuania on capital investments terminated

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The agreement between the governments of Russia and Lithuania on the mutual protection of capital investments has ceased to be in effect, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its notice posted on the official web portal of legal information.

"The operation of the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Lithuania on encouragement and mutual protection of capital investments, signed in Moscow on June 29, 1999, was terminated on October 15, 2025," the ministry said.

In October 2024, the Lithuanian parliament denounced several economic agreements with Russia, including the agreement on encouragement and protection of investments and the double tax convention.