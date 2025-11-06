Russian forces have less than 50 buildings left to liberate in east Kupyansk

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian units have mopped up the premises of a compound feed factory and liberated seven more buildings while they have less than 50 buildings left to clear out in the town’s eastern part, the commander of the assault group of the 1486th motorized rifle regiment with the call sign Lovets said.

"The group continues to carry out tasks on liberating the eastern part of Kupyansk. The enemy tries to resist, today we eliminated another two groups numbering a total of eight militants, liberated seven buildings and completed the mop-up of the premises of a compound feed factory. We continue to advance, in my section, in the town’ eastern part, less than 50 buildings are left to be cleared," he said.