Putin thanks business representatives for supporting Olympic Foundation

SAMARA, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had met with business representatives who support the Olympic Foundation and thanked them for providing support to many young and accomplished athletes.

"I met yesterday with business representatives — it was quite late, but we were still able to talk — who support the foundation we call the Olympic Foundation (the Russian Olympic Support Foundation - TASS). I know that many business representatives are sincerely, wholeheartedly, and enthusiastically involved in this kind of charitable work, supporting sports, supporting our young people and accomplished athletes," he said in Samara while taking part in the opening of the Martial Arts Palace in Izhevsk in a video-conference mode.

The President thanked businessmen for their contribution to sports and their support of talented individuals.

"Thank you very much. Business representatives like you are also the backbone of the country," Putin stressed.

