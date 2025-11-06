DONETSK, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said that Western preparations for sabotage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant suggest a state of hysteria among the enemy, who are apparently willing to pay a high price to maintain the current status quo, according to Alexander Kofman, Chairman of the DPR Civic Chamber, who was speaking to TASS.

"Regarding the potential for a terrorist attack at Zaporozhye, this primarily reflects panic within the enemy ranks. They are prepared to bear significant costs - not only for victory but even to preserve the existing situation," Kofman explained. He also recalled that the destruction of the Kherson dam, which disrupted water supplies for the entire region, was a provocation orchestrated by Ukraine.

Kofman emphasized that the enemy frequently resorts to provocations, a tactic that has historically been common for Europe during conflicts. "In our conflict, we shouldn't forget incidents like MH17, the Bucha massacre, and others. These are familiar methods of warfare for them," he concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, the SVR press bureau stated that the West is contemplating sabotaging the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by causing a meltdown of its reactor cores. According to the SVR, British analysts have estimated that residents in Kiev-controlled areas and neighboring EU countries could be affected by radioactive fallout. The proposed act of sabotage aims to produce casualties among Ukrainians and EU citizens, reminiscent of the 2014 tragedy involving Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

European NATO members reportedly see this as a means for the Kiev regime to alter the course of the Ukrainian conflict. The West perceives such a catastrophe would shift blame onto Russia, serving their strategic interests and influencing public perception in Western countries.