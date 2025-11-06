Russia, US to notify each other in case of nuclear tests, no sense in hiding — expert

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia and the US will obviously notify each other in the event of a resumption of nuclear tests in accordance with diplomatic practice, as it would be impossible to conceal this information, an expert told TASS.

"It makes sense to notify each other. It is diplomatically and politically important, and it is the accepted practice," Valdai Discussion Club Development and Support Foundation Chairman Andrey Bystritsky said.

The expert pointed out the futility of trying to conceal a nuclear test. "We live in a world where tensions are escalating. I am not at all sure that anything will actually happen, because so far, given what we know about the US president, this is all just talk," Bystritsky added.

"At this point, I think we’re pretty far from nuclear tests," the expert concluded.

At a meeting with the Russian Security Council on November 5, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services, and civil agencies to gather and analyze additional information and "submit coordinated proposals on the possible start of preparations for nuclear weapons testing." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a TASS correspondent that the president did not instruct them to begin preparations for tests; rather, he "instructed them to study the advisability of beginning preparations for such tests."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this included the detonation of nuclear warheads.