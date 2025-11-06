West views Russia’s historical territories as potential colonies — Crimean official

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The West views Russia’s historical territories as a field for expansion and colonization, Georgy Muradov, the permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian president, told journalists.

"The West has eyes for Russia because it needs new colonies. Russia’s historical territories, Ukraine, Moldova, the Baltic states, even Caucasus and Asia — it wants to take them apart piece by piece. <…> There will be Western expansion, it is clear to us. We, as politicians, analysts, scholars and experts, understand the reasons behind NATO’s constant expansion and the European Union’s expansion, which has essentially turned into a military-economic machine," he said.

Muradov pointed out that building a just world order will require a multipolar system where every civilization has its center. "These centers will collaborate in harmony with one another, but for now this is only an idea. We still have to reach this point. <...> Our goal is to create a multipolar, harmonious society without the threat of war looming over us today because of aggressive Western policies," the official added.

The Yalta International Forum 2025 is being held in Moscow at the President Hotel from November 6-7. The central topics of the event are the development of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, the activities of the International Association of Friends of Crimea, as well as the topical issues of the development of the international situation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.