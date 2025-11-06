Russia’s draft budget will include additional support for special operation participants

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate additional funds in the draft national budget for a three-year period to support special operations forces and families with children, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced.

"Additional support is provided for certain categories of families with children and, of course, for participants of the special military operation. In particular, we will expand payments for mortgage repayment for families with three and more children in the Far Eastern Federal District, and to finance rest and recreation for those children living in Arctic regions. Housing subsidies for military personnel and assistance in creating educational and medical infrastructure for the armed forces will be increased," he said.

The government will also allocate significant financial resources to developing the road network and upgrading regional and local roads, as well as purchasing over 5,000 units of public transport. Funds will also be allocated for the creation of modern, world-class student campuses, as well as for the socioeconomic development of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Mishustin stressed that these amendments to the draft budget "must be approved and promptly submitted to the State Duma, where the second reading of the country's main financial document will soon take place.".