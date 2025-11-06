MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The plot to carry out a false flag operation on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), unsealed by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), would serve the goal of distracting the global community from the predicament of Ukrainian troops and create a negative narrative around Russia, Vladimir Karasev, a political analyst who specializes in global affairs, told TASS.

"Kiev’s British curators will stop at nothing to disrupt the successful advancement of the Russian Army. Therefore, I assume they could as well attempt to sabotage the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he opined. Karasev added that the Western media might have already prepared articles and reports on this topic in order to respond promptly and stir Russophobic sentiment globally.

NATO elites are even ready to dare a nuclear disaster with a large number of victims in order to keep the Ukraine conflict simmering as they pursue the key goal of capitalizing on the militarization of Europe and Ukraine. "Hopefully, our special services, our military will prevent our adversaries from taking a disastrous step and prevent civilian deaths," the expert noted.

Earlier on Thursday, the SVR revealed that Western countries are putting pressure on Kiev to reverse the negative perception of the Ukraine conflict. According to a report, under consideration is a plan to deliberately sabotage the plant, resulting in a meltdown of its nuclear reactor cores. A British think tank has assessed the potential impact from a nuclear accident that could catch residents in Kiev-controlled regions and populations of EU countries near Ukraine’s western border in the path of radioactive fallout.