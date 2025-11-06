Talks with Chinese leadership confirm commitment to strengthening partnership — PM

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese talks held in early November confirmed the commitment to strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting following his visit to China.

"Talks with the Chinese leadership, with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, confirmed the commitment to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China," he stated.

Mishustin pointed out that "a number of important documents have been signed, which are aimed, of course, at developing practical interaction with Chinese colleagues and cooperation" in areas such as satellite navigation, digitalization of transport, and the economy. Measures have been taken "to expand access to the Chinese market for agricultural products" from Russia, he noted.

"Please closely monitor the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit in your areas," the prime minister instructed the government members.