West has learned nothing, still pursues Russia's strategic defeat — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Western countries refuse to learn from experience and continue to try to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, Kirill Logvinov, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said.

"Of course, the West will stop at nothing. Indeed, initially [the West] set itself a specific objective, and it still stands, to destroy our country, to make our lives unbearable, to prevent us from gathering, from coming to international forums, so that we would be isolated. The problem is that life has taught the West nothing, so the truth is on our side, but it is difficult to say what will get the Western minority to stop obsessing over the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on us," he told the Yalta International Forum.

Logvinov said that Western European countries are struggling economically, and due to decisions made by the Western authorities, the population does not have access to alternative sources of information.

"We now understand why, even before the start of the special military operation, the population of Western European countries was disconnected from alternative sources of information, including Russian, but not only Russian. Currently, there are no alternative sources of information in Western Europe. In other words, this is exactly what is being done to zombify the population, to continue to impose their ideas about life, about what is happening in the world. It is clear that this will not end well for them," he told the plenary session "The Crimean Spring as an impulse to form a polycentric world: architecture of stability and nuclear threat. Forms and methods of resolving the problem of the rights of national minorities."

The diplomat said that the work to counter such actions will not be easy and will require consolidation of efforts. Logvinov noted that it is also necessary to help representatives of those countries who are still hesitating under the influence of Western pressure, using economic blackmail and other methods, to see a holistic picture of what is happening in the world.

About the forum

The Yalta International Forum 2025 is being held in Moscow from November 6-7. The central topics of the event are the development of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, the activities of the International Association of Friends of Crimea, as well as the topical issues of the development of the international situation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.