MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. By modernizing its nuclear triad, Russia has sent a clear message to the United States regarding the need for transparency and certainty in bilateral relations, Oleg Karpovich, Deputy Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"The modernization of Russia's nuclear triad reaffirms the well-known adage, 'If you want peace, prepare for war.' In today’s context, this principle is more relevant than ever. Achieving peace and security demands deliberate effort and preparedness," Karpovich emphasized. "A robust military, diplomatic, and economic potential are essential components of national security. During a Security Council meeting, President Vladimir Putin signaled to Washington the importance of greater clarity, certainty, and precision in Russian-American relations. It’s possible that US President Donald Trump is feeling internal pressure."

He further noted that the development of advanced weapons systems like the Burevestnik and Poseidon significantly enhances Russia’s military capabilities. Consequently, he argued, the framework of Russian-American relations within existing international agreements must be restructured. "If the United States were to resume nuclear testing - a possibility under discussion - there are numerous concerns. The US has not conducted nuclear tests for over three decades, which means it lacks the necessary infrastructure and technical capabilities. This situation introduces substantial technological, security, and environmental risks." Karpovich also suggested that Trump’s recent comments about nuclear testing are likely just grandstanding, pointing out that "this issue is highly politicized."

He expressed optimism that the spirit of the Anchorage accords remains alive and that initial agreements will be upheld. "I believe our American partners will eventually shift from their inconsistent stance. Continued dialogue between Russia and the US offers an opportunity to address critical global issues, fostering mutual benefits and contributing to the stabilization of strategic security on the world stage."