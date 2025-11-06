Russia and Indonesia could establish a joint shipbuilding cluster

JAKARTA, November 6. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia could create a joint shipbuilding cluster on Indonesian territory that would be capable of serving the entire ASEAN market, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

Russian-Indonesian consultations on civil maritime cooperation are taking place in Jakarta. The Russian delegation is headed by Patrushev, while the Indonesian delegation is led by Agus Yudhoyono, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development in Indonesia.

"In the future, it is possible to consider establishing a joint regional shipbuilding cluster in Indonesia that would serve not only the needs of your country, but also, for example, the entire ASEAN market," Patrushev stated during the consultations.

He added that Russia can offer Indonesia a number of attractive initiatives in the shipbuilding sector, including supplying existing projects or developing new designs for fishing vessels, passenger ships, and auxiliary vessels.

For his part, Yudhoyono described cooperation in the maritime sphere as a bridge that will further strengthen the eternal friendship between Indonesia - the world’s largest archipelagic state, and Russia - the world’s largest continental nation.