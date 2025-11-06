Putin congratulates Samia Suluhu Hassan on inauguration as president of Tanzania

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Samia Suluhu Hassan on assuming office as president of Tanzania as he highlighted the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries in a message of greetings released on the Kremlin’s website.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the United Republic of Tanzania. Russia and Tanzania have traditionally maintained friendly relations. Our countries have a track record of constructive cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, research, humanitarian and other areas," the message reads.

The recent presidential election in Tanzania affirmed the political authority of Samia Suluhu Hassan and showed that the nation supports her policy course toward accelerated social-economic development of the country and protection of its interests in the international arena, the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin expressed confidence that the two countries will join efforts to expand further the entire range of mutually beneficial bilateral relations. "This would certainly meet the interests of the peoples of Russia and Tanzania and is in tune with efforts to strengthen security and stability on the African continent," he added as he wished Samia Suluhu Hassan every success as president as well as good health and prosperity.

On November 3, Samia Suluhu Hassan took the oath of office as Tanzanian president after winning the October 29 election.