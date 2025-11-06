Envoy says 6 companies interested in international advanced development areas in Far East

KHABAROVSK, November 6. /TASS/. About six companies have taken a clear interest in creating international areas of advanced development in the Far East, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, announced.

"About half a dozen companies have already taken – let's say – a clear interest in creating international areas of advanced development," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the law on international areas of advanced development in the Far East includes all the preferences already successfully applied in areas of advanced development. According to Trutnev, Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island is a "natural territory for creating an international area of advanced development."

Earlier at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of international areas of advanced development in the Amur Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, and the Khabarovsk, Transbaikal, and Primorsky regions on January 1, 2026.