MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The West is plotting a false flag operation on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), hoping to vilify Russia, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement seen by TASS.

"The West is getting ready to create an accident at the Zaporozhye NPP and then pin the blame on Russia. The press bureau of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported citing incoming data that NATO’s European allies have called on the Kiev regime to find a way to reverse the course of the Ukraine conflict, which is making Westerners look bad, and its perception in the West as soon as possible," the SVR revealed. "As the most effective way of achieving this goal, a proposal was made to conduct a major act of sabotage affecting Ukrainians and EU citizens, similar to the 2014 crash involving the MH17 Malaysian flight," the SVR warned.

The report said that under consideration is a plan to deliberately sabotage the plant, resulting in a meltdown of its nuclear reactor cores. "The influential British NGO Chatham House has assessed the potential impact from a nuclear accident. Computer modeling, which took into account prevailing wind patterns and air mass movements, suggested that residents in Kiev-controlled regions and populations of EU countries near Ukraine’s western border could be caught in the path of radioactive fallout," the SVR stressed.

"The collective West is again ready to deceive and even kill Ukrainians and citizens in Western countries in order to blame Russia for crimes committed by the Kiev regime so as to justify their Russophobic policies and warmongering efforts," the SVR concluded.