Russia receives no US response to Putin's statements at Security Council meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any response from Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements at the meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, or to the successful tests of the Poseidon and Burevestnik weapon systems, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said in response to a question from TASS.

"No, we have not received any reaction," the Kremlin spokesman replied to a related question.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed with members of the Security Council US President Donald Trump's statements regarding the US intention to resume nuclear testing. He instructed the organizations and agencies concerned to assess the expediency of Russia preparing for nuclear tests, but emphasized that Moscow adheres to its obligations under the international treaty prohibiting them and will only take action if any other party violates the agreement.