MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian servicemen repelled 16 Ukrainian attacks aimed at unblocking encircled Ukrainian formations in the Kharkov Region and in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Armed Forces also struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range attack drones in the past 24 hours, the statement emphasized.

TASS has compiled the main information on progress of the special military operation over the past day.

Kupyansk

Ukrainian troops have lost up to 50 servicemen, a TMM-3 heavy mechanized bridge, and 12 vehicles in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.·

Krasnoarmeysk

Russia’s battlegroup Center mopped up 64 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk and the surrounding area of Ukrainian servicemen over the past day, the army said.·

"In the town of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army continued to destroy Ukrainian troops surrounded in the area, as well as mop up the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog of Ukrainian militants. Sixty-four buildings were liberated during the day. Two servicemen of Ukraine’s 68th jaeger brigade laid down their arms and surrendered," the statement noted.·The ministry specified that 13 Ukrainian attacks from the Grishino area in the Donetsk People's Republic were also repelled. These attacks were aimed at unblocking the encircled Ukrainian troops. "Three attempts by Ukraine’s 425th assault regiment to break out of the encirclement in the northern direction were thwarted," the statement added.

Over the past day, Russian forces also wiped out more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen in the Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov sectors of the line of engagement, the military stated.·

Dimitrov

Russian servicemen mopped up 19 buildings in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.·

"In the town of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units from the 5th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army liberated 19 buildings of Ukrainian militants as they pressed on with their active offensive operations toward the Zapadny (Western) neighborhood," the statement pointed out.

Kharkov Region

Russian servicemen repelled three Ukrainian attacks aimed at unblocking encircled Ukrainian formations in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.·

"Near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled Ukrainian troops. Russian servicemen repelled three attacks by Ukraine’s 144th mechanized, 92nd assault, and 15th National Guard brigades near Nechvolodovka and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region aimed at unblocking the encircled Ukrainian troops. They also thwarted an attempt by a group of servicemen from Ukraine’s 116th mechanized brigade to break out of the encirclement in a westerly direction. The Russian Armed Forces also prevented the enemy assault group from breaking through to the destroyed crossing over the Oskol River in order to restore it near the Petrovka settlement," the statement said.

Destruction of Ukrainian army’s infrastructure

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range attack drones, over the past 24 hours, the ministry pointed out.·

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned fighting vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian army, storage and preparation sites for launching long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 149 districts," the report said.

Work of Russian air defenses

Russian air defenses downed 261 Ukrainian drones and two smart bombs in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the military said.·

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs and 261 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement stressed.

Overall progress

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation, Russian servicemen destroyed 668 enemy aircraft, 283 helicopters, 95,320 drones, 635 anti-aircraft missile systems, 25,874 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,609 multiple launch rocket systems, 31,113 field artillery guns and mortars, and 46,000 units of special military vehicles.