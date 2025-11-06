FACTBOX: Russia downs dozens of drones in overnight attack by Ukraine, one civilian killed

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A civilian was killed in the Volgograd Region as a result of the attack, and a fire erupted in the industrial zone of Volgograd’s Krasnoarmeysky District as a result of falling drone debris. Meanwhile, emergency crews are addressing the damage to energy facilities in Volgorechensk, Kostroma Region. TASS has compiled the key details about the consequences of the drone attacks.

Scale

- Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 75 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- The ministry specified that 49 drones were downed over the Volgograd Region, seven over the Republic of Crimea, six over the Voronezh Region, four over the Rostov Region, three over the Belgorod Region, two over the Oryol Region, and one each over the Moscow, Kursk, Lipetsk and Tambov regions.

Impact

- Governor Andrey Bocharov reported that a man was killed and several homes were damaged in the Volgograd Region.

- He also confirmed that a fire broke out in the industrial zone of the Krasnoarmeysky District of Volgograd due to falling drone debris, adding that firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

- Additionally, damage to windows in residential buildings and vehicles was reported in several parts of the city.

- The governor has ordered that a temporary shelter be set up to ensure residents' safety while sapper units conduct their operations.

- In the Kostroma Region, emergency crews are addressing the aftermath of a drone strike on energy facilities in Volgorechensk. Governor Sergey Sitnikov stated on his Telegram channel that there were no injuries.

- He also mentioned that an operational headquarters is assessing the attack.

- The governor added that all regional systems are functioning normally.