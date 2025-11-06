Ukrainian forces attacked Belgorod Region using more than 40 drones in one day

BELGOROD, November 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out a series of attacks across the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, utilizing more than 40 drones and launching over eight munitions, according to the regional situation monitoring and emergency response headquarters’ Telegram channel.

In the Belgorod district, eight drones targeted the villages of Oktyabrsky, Tolokonnoye, and the hamlet of Tserkovny. One drone was neutralized, but the assault resulted in the tragic death of a civilian in Oktyabrsky when a drone struck a vehicle. Additionally, a woman who sustained barotrauma from a drone explosion on November 3 was hospitalized; she received first aid and will continue outpatient treatment. The attack also caused damage to a private residence and a commercial property.

In other districts, Ukrainian forces employed three fixed-wing drones in Alekseyevka and two in Borisovka, damaging a commercial building. In Volokonovka, an explosive device dropped from a drone damaged two outbuildings and a summer kitchen. The Krasnaya Yaruga district was hit by five drones, while Rakitnoye experienced an attack with a single drone. Villages in Shebekino District were targeted with three drones and two munitions; one private home was damaged and another destroyed by fire.

Twenty UAVs and seven munitions hit the Graivoron district, where a civilian was wounded when a drone struck a car; he is currently receiving outpatient care. Three private residences were also damaged in this area.