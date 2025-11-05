Moscow wants no ambiguity on its nuclear tests stance — senator

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia has to send further signals to Washington in response to US plans for potential nuclear tests, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with TASS.

"The signals we suddenly received from the US, namely [President Donald] Trump’s well-known statement, are beyond our understanding. I believe that we are not the only ones who find them confusing. We do not fully get whether this was a misreading of Russia’s tests or a confirmation of the US’s earlier decision to resume testing. We have requested clarification. As far as I understand, we are not receiving any. In this situation, of course, we have to send additional messages to leave no doubt and no ambiguity about our intentions," he said.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the foreign and defense ministries, special services and civilian agencies to analyze additional data and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

This step follows statements by Donald Trump, who said he had ordered the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear testing.