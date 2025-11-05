Kupyansk to be fully liberated in one week — military commander

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Battlegroup West is expected to fully liberate Kupyansk within the coming week, the commander of the assault unit of the 121st Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division, with the call sign Lavrik, said.

"My unit is carrying out the task of clearing and liberating Kupyansk. Over the past day, we have liberated 25 buildings in the city. In its western part, my soldiers advanced along three streets, liberating 16 buildings. Nine houses were liberated on Pervaya Zapadnaya Street, four on Levadny Vyezd Street, and three on Sinkovskaya Street. Our neighbors are also doing well; they have liberated another nine buildings at a feed mill. We continue to advance on the right bank; there are still about 130 buildings left," he said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"I am confident that the city will be completely liberated within the next week. Our morale is high, and we will accomplish our mission," he added.