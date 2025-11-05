MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Eight decades after its liberation from the Nazis, Kiev has once again found itself under occupation, and Nazi ideology has become Ukraine’s state policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the 82nd anniversary of the city’s liberation.

"Eight decades later, Kiev is occupied again. Nazi ideology has become the new public policy throughout Ukraine. The country has lost its sovereignty. Today, under the banners of so-called decommunization and decolonization, the Kiev regime has legally cemented a course toward rewriting history, aggressive derussification, and the eradication of everything connected with the Soviet Union, Russia, and our shared past," Zakharova said.