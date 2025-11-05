Russia's concern over US nuclear activities fully valid — senator

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian government’s grave concern over the United States’ growing nuclear activity is entirely justified, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin said.

"The Russian government’s serious concern about the escalation of US nuclear activities is totally reasonable. The Security Council understandably needed to address this issue at the Kremlin without delay. The specific proposals discussed at the meeting are both reasonable and timely. That is why the president issued instructions to ensure our country’s readiness for all possible developments in this strategically important field. Washington and others should understand and properly assess these proposals," Karasin wrote on his Telegram channel.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the foreign and defense ministries, special services and civilian agencies to analyze additional data and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

This step follows statements by US President Donald Trump, who said he had ordered the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear testing.

Commenting on Washington’s active buildup of strategic offensive capabilities, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov noted that it would be expedient to promptly begin preparations for large-scale nuclear tests.