UNSC rejects Russian draft resolution on de-escalation in Caribbean — mission

UNITED NATIONS, November 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council rejected Russia's draft statement calling for restraint and dialogue in the Caribbean Basin, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We are all deeply concerned by the dangerous escalation in the Caribbean. The US is continuing its military build-up along the shores of Venezuela and unlawful strikes against alleged 'drug boats.' Trying to diffuse tensions, Russia, during its presidency in the UN Security Council in October, proposed a draft Presidential Statement to address this concerning situation. The draft was balanced and uniting: a call for restraint and dialogue to resolve disagreements, a reaffirmation of the Zone of Peace in Latin America and the emphasis on cooperation to jointly counter drug trafficking and transnational organized crime," Polyansky wrote on his X page.

"Unfortunately, only one Council member (guess who) rejected this initiative, displaying no intention to de-escalate or to seek diplomatic solutions. Russia rejects warmongering and sabre rattling. Those who reject diplomacy as the only way to solve contentious issues among countries will bear full responsibility for the fallout of their reckless behavior," he added.

Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and 10,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea. They are destroying speedboats in international waters with people on board who have been falsely accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump ordered his administration to stop trying to reach a diplomatic solution to the growing tensions with Venezuela and authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in the country. US media outlets have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela. However, on October 31, Trump stated that he was not considering strikes on Venezuelan territory.

In response, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the adoption of a comprehensive defense plan and a transition to armed struggle in the event of US aggression.