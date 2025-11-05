Foreign provocateurs want to undermine unity in Russia through interethnic factors — Putin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Foreign provocateurs are trying to stir up discord among people in Russia, using a variety of factors, including international ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

"It is necessary to stop the provocations and attempts to stir up discord, given that the provocateurs are usually based abroad and supported, financed, and directed by foreign special services," the president said. "The goal is obvious: to undermine our unity. Our opponents use any excuse or pretext to destabilize the situation, stir up trouble, and provoke conflict, including everyday incidents and the migration factor," Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian leader, the focus is "on radical groups, that is, on openly terrorist methods."