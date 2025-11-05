Russian MP says Putin’s instructions on nuclear tests are response to US rhetoric

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instructions to look into the expediency of organizing tests on nuclear weapons came as a response to the United States’ rhetoric about plans to resume such trials, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

During a meeting with members of the Security Council earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Russia’s foreign and defense ministries, as well as special services and civilian agencies to analyze additional information and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the instruction was not to begin preparations for nuclear trials immediately but rather to look into the expediency of such preparations.

"I think yes," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said when asked whether raising the topic of nuclear tests at the Russian Security Council could be seen as a response to the United States’ statements on the resumption of such tests.

According to the lawmaker, the United States will open a Pandora box by resuming nuclear tests. "During the Security Council meeting today, our president instructed to look at what is to be done if nuclear tests begin. I don’t think it would be to America’s benefit if they conduct such tests. I don’t see any advantages for them. The situation may develop unpredictably," he added.

Earlier, the US president said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.