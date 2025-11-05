Putin points to external attempts to divide Russia to West-subjugated fragments

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Foreign powers are attempting to break up Russia and divide it into fragments subordinate to the West, using the rhetoric of "decolonization" for information warfare, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

The head of state spoke about the creation of pseudo-national centers abroad that are "simply a tool of information warfare against us."

"Now, more and more often, there is talk of some kind of 'decolonization' of Russia, which, in essence, means Russia's dismemberment and inflicting the same strategic defeat on us," Putin said, referring to Western discourse. "They have even invented a special term: 'post-Russia,' meaning a territory deprived of sovereignty and broken up into small fragments subjugated to the West," the Russian leader pointed out.

"We have heard this many times in various versions, and new ones are already appearing, but in essence nothing has changed," Putin emphasized, noting that "nothing has worked out for them for not only decades, but centuries."

"We must, of course, take this into account," the head of state concluded.