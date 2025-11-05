Russia must strengthen unity, national identity — Putin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. There are many multinational countries in the world, but none like Russia, which is why it is important to strengthen the unity and identity shared by all citizens of the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

"There are many multinational countries. But there are not many like Russia," Putin noted. "We have a unique country," he emphasized.

"Therefore, we must do everything to strengthen our commonality, our unity, <...> our civic, national, and state identity: Russian identity," the president said. "On this basis, we must strengthen our state, strengthen Russian identity, and strengthen the Russian people. That is our task," he concluded.