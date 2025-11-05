Kremlin hopes situation around nuclear tests will not spoil relations with US

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the situation around the United States’ plans concerning nuclear tests will be clarified and will not harm relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We hope not. So far, we cannot fully understand what [US] President [Donald] Trump meant," he said. "But based on what we see, on what was reported today to our president about the American administration’s concrete steps, we have some doubts. And first, we need to analyze the situation to articulate an opinion on the expediency of the beginning of preparations [for tests], if this is deemed necessary."

"But President Putin’s position is crystal clear. It cannot be interpreted in any other way. We remain committed to our obligations under the comprehensive nuclear ban. And we will do nothing until the other side does anything," he said, adding that in any event, Moscow hopes that a thaw in relations with the Trump administration will not be reduced to zero.

Earlier, the US president said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.