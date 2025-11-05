Russia not taking part in arms race — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is not taking part in the arms race, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are not taking part in any arms race, we are developing our weapons systems and delivery vehicles. This is a scheduled work which does not depend on the current situation," he said.

"You know, it is impossible to develop such breakthrough technologies like ours in a couple of years. This work began long ago. That is why we are not participating in any arms races," he emphasized.