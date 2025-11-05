Putin authorizes Lauretene Holdings to conduct transactions with Ivi.ru shares

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized Lauretene Holdings Ltd. to conduct transactions involving shares in the online cinema Ivi.ru. The document has been published on the portal of legal acts.

The decree allows Lauretene Holdings Ltd to execute transactions that indirectly entail the "establishment, modification, termination or encumbrance of the rights of ownership, use and (or) disposal of shares constituting the authorized capital of the limited liability company Ivi.ru."

The measure was adopted within the framework of the decree 'On the application of special economic measures in the financial and fuel and energy sectors in connection with unfriendly actions by certain foreign states and international organizations'.