Foreigners to apply for Russian citizenship on extract from order of dismissal from army

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Foreign participants in the special military operation will be able to apply for Russian citizenship on the basis of an extract from the order on the dismissal from the army, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree.

"Foreign citizens and individuals without citizenship from among legally capable men aged from 18 to 65 shall have the right to apply for Russian citizenship <…> upon presenting, along with the application <…> and documents envisaged by legal and other normative acts of Russian Federation needed for granting Russian citizenship, one of the following documents: an extract from the order on the dismissal from military service in the Russian army, <…> the resolution of the joint commission of the military recruitment office and the conscription office for contracted service," the document says.

These requirements do not apply to Belarusian citizens.