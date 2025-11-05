Russia remains committed to its obligations under CTBT — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia continues to fulfill its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We remain committed to our obligations. We are committed, and the president spoke about this today," he replied to a question about whether Russia’s revocation of its ratification of the CTBT in 2023 allows for the testing of nuclear weapons.

Peskov emphasized that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin on this matter is "absolutely clear and does not tolerate double interpretation." "We remain committed to our obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. And we will not take any action as long as other countries refrain from doing so," the Kremlin spokesman clarified.

During a meeting with members of the Security Council earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials from the foreign and defense ministries, as well as from special services and civilian agencies to consider additional information and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

The Kremlin spokesman told TASS that the instruction was not to begin preparations for nuclear trials immediately but rather to look into the expediency of such preparations.

At the meeting, which was supposed to focus on transport security and the results of the government delegation’s visit to China, State Duma (lower house of parliament) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin requested the opportunity "to speak off the record." He pointed to US President Donald Trump’s statements about resuming nuclear weapons testing and mentioned that lawmakers were worried about the situation.