Russian presidential aide proposes Indonesia consider Rosatom's small NPP technology

SURABAYA /Indonesia/, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev has proposed that Indonesia consider the technology of small modular nuclear power plants being developed by Russia's state corporation Rosatom.

Patrushev's working visit is taking place at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Patrushev met with Governor of Indonesia’s East Java Province, Khofifah Indar Parawansa. The large Russian delegation was ceremoniously received at the governor's residence in Surabaya.

"Our delegation includes senior representatives from the Industry and Trade Ministry, Rosatom, and other ministries and organizations. I recommend establishing direct contact with them. Rosatom has very interesting and already proven technologies for small modular nuclear power plants, which could be very useful given the planned economic conditions of your region," he said.