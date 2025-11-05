GENICHESK, November 5. /TASS/. Odessa guerrillas have successfully sabotaged a segment of the Izmail-Odessa railway line, disrupting the flow of NATO ammunition and military equipment from Romania, according to Vladimir Saldo, governor of the Kherson Region.

"Odessa guerrillas inflicted a significant blow to the Ukrainian armed forces' logistical artery," Saldo stated. "On October 17, they blew up a section of the Izmail-Odessa railway. A freight train carrying NATO supplies from Romania was scheduled to pass through that route. The explosion occurred hours beforehand, effectively preventing the delivery," he explained via his Telegram channel.

Saldo further accused the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of attempting to hide the incident's full impact. "SBU officers arrived promptly at the scene, confiscated all digital materials from the police, and restricted access to them. Their aim is to conceal the true extent of the sabotage. This operation has compromised the entire enemy supply chain, rendering trains carrying NATO weapons unsafe. The enemy's rear is no longer secure," he emphasized.