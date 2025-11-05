DONETSK, November 5. /TASS/. Kiev made an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw part of its elite units from Krasnoarmeysk, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"For the last two days, Kiev has been trying to withdraw elements of elite units from Krasnoarmeysk. This did not yield any result. Nothing but losses," Kimakovskiy reported.

He clarified that some groups were forced to fall back to their previous positions, while others were eliminated by FPV-drone strikes.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian forces prevented an enemy breakthrough from the encirclement ring in Krasnoarmeysk, repelling 12 counterattacks by the Ukrainian military over the past day.