US may deploy missiles capable of reaching Russia in 6-7 minutes — Belousov

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. During a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov briefed President Vladimir Putin on potential military developments, highlighting that the United States may deploy medium-range missile systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region capable of reaching central Russia within six to seven minutes.

Belousov emphasized that the US intends to operationalize the Dark Eagle missile system by the end of this year. This advanced platform is equipped with hypersonic missiles boasting a range of approximately 5,500 kilometers.

He further explained, "The planned deployment of this system in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region means that, from Germany - where the missile system is to be stationed - the time of flight to targets in central Russia will be roughly six to seven minutes."