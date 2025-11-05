Situation around Afghanistan improving — senior Russian security official

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The situation around Afghanistan has noticeably improved, and the flow of drugs from this country to the CIS member states has decreased, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated following the 13th meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, which is taking place in Moscow.

"If we talk about what has happened during this time, I will not hide that there are, in our view, quite positive developments. Let me start with the obvious: a clear improvement in the situation around Afghanistan and a significant reduction in the flow of drugs from that country into the CIS states," he noted.

At the same time, Shoigu emphasized that work on this track must continue. "In this regard, the decisions made through the CSTO to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border are very important, including in terms of curbing drug trafficking," he added.

The meeting of CIS security council secretaries is the final event of an international festival dubbed "The Peoples of Russia and the CIS," being held in Moscow from October 31 to November 5.