Putin instructs not to prepare nuclear tests, but to study their feasibility — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. During a meeting with members of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials to consider the advisability of nuclear tests rather than begin immediate preparations for them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"I want to emphasize that the president did not give instructions to begin preparations for testing," the spokesman said. "The president instructed that the advisability of beginning preparations for such tests be considered," he pointed out.

"That is what they will be doing now," Peskov added.

Earlier, Putin held a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council. One of the topics discussed was the US' intention to conduct nuclear tests, which is prohibited by the relevant international treaty. The Russian president reiterated that Moscow adheres to the treaty but will respond if any of the other parties conduct tests. Putin instructed the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and the special services to study the advisability of preparing for such tests.