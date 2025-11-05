FSB chief requests time to prepare proposals in connection with start of US nuclear tests

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for time to prepare proposals in connection with the nuclear tests announced by US President Donald Trump.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, I ask you to give us time to thoroughly investigate this matter and prepare appropriate proposals," he told Putin during a meeting with the Russian Security Council's permanent members.

Bortnikov described the situation as "very difficult and complex," emphasizing that it must be taken seriously. He believes that, in order to make specific decisions regarding the special services, some questions must first be answered.

On October 29, Trump announced that he had ordered the Pentagon to resume testing nuclear weapons immediately. He did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would involve detonating nuclear warheads.

On October 31, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Trump's statement requiring the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately needed clarification. Ulyanov recalled that other countries "do not conduct nuclear test explosions prohibited by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.".