No clarity about US plans concerning nuclear tests — senior Russian security official

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The United States’ plans concerning the potential resumption of nuclear tests are not clear, judging by contradictory statements by American officials, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Based on the analysis of these pronouncements and statements, there is no clarity about the United States’ further actions and steps as for holding or not holding tests of nuclear weapons," he said delivering a report on the current situation at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Various statements on this matter are heard now," he noted. "In his interview on November 3, the US president [Donald Trump] said several times that the United States will resume tests on nuclear weapons. At the same time, he accused Russia and China of holding such tests."

He also recalled Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s words that "the Pentagon is implementing the American president’s instructions to resume nuclear tests." "Further on, the vice president [DJ Vance] noted that the nuclear potential needs to be tested from time to time to make sure that it is in a proper state," Shoigu went on to say. "The House speaker [Mike Johnson] claims that the resumption of tests is the display of power, which is needed to maintain peace and contain Russia and China."

"US Energy Secretary [Chris] Wrights, who is in charge of nuclear tests in the United States, said that the trials would not involve actual detonations but rather the testing of new systems. Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee [Tom] Cotton, in turn, noted that these would be small controlled underground explosions rather than large-scale nuclear tests in a desert or in the southern Pacific, which, as a matter of fact, will be nuclear tests all the same," he added.