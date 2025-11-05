Russian diplomats ask US to clarify Trump's instructions on nuclear testing — SVR chief

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian diplomats have contacted the US side to clarify the essence of US President Donald Trump's statements to the Pentagon regarding the transition to nuclear weapons testing, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has said.

"A few days ago, we received a telegram from Russia’s ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, who wrote that our diplomats have contacted the US National Security Council and the US Department of State to clarify the essence of these high-profile statements by US President Donald Trump," Naryshkin said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Our diplomatic colleagues have inquired about the specific meaning of the statement made yesterday regarding the US leader's instructions to the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing and requested clarification from the National Security Agency and the Department of State. Representatives from both the White House and the Department of State avoided a substantive response, assuring that they would report the information to their superiors and contact the Russian side, if it was deemed necessary to provide clarification on the substance of the issues raised by Russian diplomats," Naryshkin added.

Earlier, Trump stated that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, citing the fact that some other countries were already doing so. The American leader did not specify what tests he was referring to or whether this included detonating nuclear warheads.