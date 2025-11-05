Moscow keeping close eye on developments around Russia House in Moldova — official

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Rossotrudnichestvo, the federal agency responsible for promoting Russia’s international humanitarian cooperation, is keeping a close eye on the situation around the Russia House in Chisinau, an agency spokesman told TASS.

"We are following the developments," he said, commenting on reports that Moldova’s new government has decided to shut down the Russian Center of Science and Culture in the Moldovan capital city.

At its first meeting earlier on Wednesday, the new Moldovan cabinet approved a bill denouncing an agreement on the operation of the Russian Center of Culture in Chisinau. Among the reasons cited is the alleged "risk of Russia promoting distorted narratives" through the aforementioned agreement. Withdrawing from the agreement, Moldova placed responsibility for the crash of several drones in its territory on Moscow. As was stated during the cabinet meeting, to withdraw from the agreement, a party to it should refuse from extending it for the next five years. The agreement came into force on July 4, 2021, which means that Moldova will be able to quit it after July 4, 2026.

Relations between the two countries became strained after pro-European forces came to power in Moldova in 2021. In 2023, Moldova expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, with only one employee remaining in the Russia House in Chisinau.