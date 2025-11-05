Russia warned it would respond to nuclear tests by other states, says Putin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Moscow warned that it would have to act in response to nuclear tests by other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Security Council meeting.

"Back in the 2023 address to the Federal Assembly, I said that if the United States or other countries - parties to the corresponding Treaty conducted such tests, Russia would respectively have to take adequate actions in response," the Russian leader stressed.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he had handed down instructions to resume nuclear weapons tests, arguing that some other countries were engaged in that. The US leader did not explain what tests were implied and whether this meant, in particular, the detonation of nuclear charges.