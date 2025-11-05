Russian Security Council Secretary discusses regional situation with Armenian counterpart

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The situation in the Caucasus must be monitored constantly, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu believes.

"It is important for us to synchronize watches. Everything related to recent events, various developments that have occurred in the region, in the Caucasus as a whole, in the South Caucasus, requires our constant attention and consultations," he said at a meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

In turn, Grigoryan assured that he is "ready to share details" about the situation in the region and gave thanks for the opportunity to meet.

A meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries is taking place in Moscow on Monday. On the sidelines of the meeting, Shoigu will hold several separate bilateral meetings, including with his counterpart from Azerbaijan.