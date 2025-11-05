MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Moldova’s new government seems dead set on severing ties with Russia, Alyona Arshinova, a State Duma member who heads the Eurasia autonomous non-profit organization, told TASS, commenting on the closure of the Russian House in Chisinau.

"The Moldovan government has set itself an ambitious task: to make Moldovans forsake and forget Russian culture. Moldova’s new cabinet, tasked by Brussels with embracing total `de-Moldovanization’, has been cutting ties with Russia, instead of saving its economy asap," she maintained, referring to Moldova’s unilateral move to sever the intergovernmental agreement to establish and operate the two countries’ cultural centers.

According to the Russian lawmaker, the relations between Moscow and Chisinau have been impacted by Brussels. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has already noted that globalist elites have transformed culture into a weapon," Arshinova lamented. The same elites rushed to close the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Chisinau, she continued. "However, the greatest weapons of all are beauty and truth," she concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moldova approved a bill on closing the Russian House in Chisinau. Among the reasons cited is the alleged "risk of Russia promoting distorted narratives" through the aforementioned agreement. In February this year, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced the termination of the agreement with Russia concerning the operation of cultural centers, holding Moscow responsible for the crash of several drones within the republic. As stated during the meeting, to withdraw from the agreement, one of the parties must refuse its automatic extension for the next five years. The treaty entered into force on July 4, 2021, so Moldova will be able to withdraw from it no earlier than July 4, 2026.

News about the decision sparked protests by Russian compatriots in Chisinau. Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov called the accusations related to the downing of the drones baseless, stating that Moscow has no interest in worsening relations.

Relations between the two states began to deteriorate in 2021, when pro-European forces took power in Moldova. In 2023, Chisinau expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, and only one employee remained at the Russian Cultural Center.