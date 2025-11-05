Situation in South Caucasus trending in positive direction — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The situation in the South Caucasus Region is improving, and resuming the work of the consultative regional group within the ‘3+3’ format is crucial for advancing the peace process, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated.

"Overall, the situation in the South Caucasus is trending in the right direction. At the same time, it’s our belief that regional players should play the biggest role in the peace process. In this context, it is important to resume the work of the consultative regional group within the ‘3+3’ format," he noted during the 13th meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, which is taking place in Moscow.

He emphasized that unblocking transport and communication links in the region is very important, something that was agreed within the trilateral working group.

The meeting of CIS security council secretaries is the final event of an international festival dubbed "The Peoples of Russia and the CIS," being held in Moscow from October 31 to November 5. TASS is the festival’s information partner.