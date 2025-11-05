Russian presidential council calls on West to address torture in Ukrainian prisons

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian presidential council for the development of civil society and human rights hopes that the acknowledgement of torture in Ukrainian prisons by the European Commission will be followed by concrete measures to address this situation.

In its report on Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union, the European Commission acknowledged that torture is a regular practice in Ukrainian prisons.

"The council expresses hope that after the West publicly acknowledged that torture takes place in Ukrainian prisons an international discussion of this problem will be initiated and appropriate measures will be taken in response," the council stated on its Telegram channel.

In September, Valery Fadeyev, the chairman of the Russian presidential human rights council, issued an appeal to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk informing him that, according to human rights activists, "measures of physical coercion, torture with gas under the pretext of killing insects" are used against political prisoners at detention facility No 21 in Odessa. Such measures violate norms of international law, human rights activists insisted.

The European Commission’s report lists Ukraine among the countries where "concerns remain regarding detention conditions and measures to prevent torture and ill-treatment," noting that it requires reforms to meet European Union standards.